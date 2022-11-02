Special veterinary camp held at 400 places in Salem

A cow being treated at the special veterinary health and awareness camp at Kannankurichi in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Collector S. Karmegam said that the special veterinary health and awareness camp is being held at 400 places in 20 panchayat unions in the district.

Inaugurating the camp at Kannankurichi in the presence of Salem North constituency MLA R. Rajendran here on Wednesday, the Collector said that camps, organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry, are being held at remote villages and free veterinary services to livestock owners are provided. He said that awareness is also created among the farmers on livestock rearing and fodder management and a total of 400 camps would be held across the district.

Mr. Karmegam said that remote villages in each panchayat union are listed out and villagers covered under Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP) are given priority for conducting camps. “If the livestock needed further treatment, the owner is asked to visit the nearest veterinary centre”, he said.

D. Purusothaman, Regional Joint of Animal Husbandry, Gubendran, chairman of Kannankurichi Town Panchayat, Santhi, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and others were present.