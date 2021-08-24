Special vaccination camps in schools to begin this week

Coimbatore

24 August 2021

Special COVID-19 vaccination camps in government and aided schools for staff members and parents will likely begin this week, according to officials in Department of School Education and Health Department.

Officials from Department of School Education said on Tuesday that the special camps would be held in 259 government and aided schools (high and higher secondary) in the district likely from Thursday, depending on the vaccine allocation.

As per the directions of District Collector G.S. Sameeran during a meeting on reopening of schools held on Monday, teachers and non-teaching staff would be allowed only after taking at least one dose of vaccine shot and those who have not taken even a single vaccine dose would be asked to go on leave, the officials said.

A total of 6,468 teachers and non-teaching staff are present in these 259 government and aided schools, out of which nearly 75% have taken their first dose of vaccines. However, only around 35% of them were found to be fully vaccinated in these schools, the officials said.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha has instructed the headmasters of the respective schools to insist on the teachers and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated with both doses at the earliest and to collect reasons from the faculty members if found to have not being fully vaccinated. Similar instructions would also be provided for the management of private schools in the district, according to the officials.

With 86,983 students set to return to schools from September 1 in the district, the schools are expected to ensure 100% vaccination of at least one dose for all teachers and non-teaching staff by the end of August, according to the officials.

A Health Department official said that the allocation of vaccine doses for the special vaccination camps would be chalked out after collecting the necessary details.