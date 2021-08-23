Special vaccination camps in schools, colleges

23 August 2021 23:59 IST

Ahead of reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII from September 1, District Collector G.S. Sameeran announced on Monday that special COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at 192 government higher secondary schools in the district.

The Collector had a meeting with Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and other officials on Monday.

In a press release issued after the meeting, he said the vaccination camps would be open to the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the respective schools. Meetings of the Parent Teacher Associations for all the schools would be convened ahead of the reopening, he said in the release.

The district administration would conduct special vaccination camps in colleges for those over 18 years of age, the release added. The administration would hold the camps on August 29 and 30.

The managements of colleges and polytechnic colleges should ensure that all their teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated, the release said and added that the instruction given to schools on seating students, following physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 appropriate steps like providing hand sanitisers will apply to colleges as well.

The administration asked the college managements to clean the campuses and have separate entry and exits. It also disallowed any sort of cultural activity, the release added.