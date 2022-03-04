Special vaccination camps in Erode today

The district administration has decided to vaccinate one lakh people during the special vaccination camps to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held at 433 centres in government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and in schools.

A total of 1,732 health staff would be covering the households with the help of 66 mobile units in the district to vaccinate people at their doorsteps.

Mr. Krishnanunni urged all the eligible people above 18 years and also in the age group of 15 to 18 to get vaccinated and ensure protection from virus.