Special vaccination camps for workers in construction sector

Special camps to vaccinate workers in the construction sector who had registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board will be held at various places in the district from September 20 to 22.

A release from S. Gayathiri, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Social Security Scheme), said that COVID-19 affected the workers in the sector and hence, special camps will be held at various places to vaccinate them.

Camps will be held on September 20, Monday, at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (SSS), behind Government ITI, Chennimalai Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Panchayat Union Primary School, near bus stand at Modakkurichi from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On September 21, camps will be held at the Municipal Primary School, Bhavani East, Bhavani from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Diamond Jubilee Primary School, Market Road, Gobichettipalayam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On September 22, camps will be held at Panchayat Union Middle School, East Agraharam Street, Perundurai from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the office on Chennimalai Road from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The release said that 500 doses will be available at each centre and registered workers can visit the centres with their original identity card and Aadhaar card and get vaccinated free of cost. For details, contact phone no. 0424-2275592.