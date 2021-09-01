Special vaccination camps for pregnant women and nursing mothers

COIMBATORE

01 September 2021 23:26 IST

The district administration has appealed to pregnant women and nursing mothers to take COVID-19 vaccination as it had organised exclusive camps for them till September 10, said a release.

As there was an increase COVID-19 positive case in Coimbatore and only 59% of the 33,813 pregnant women had taken vaccination, the administration thought of organising exclusive camps for them, the release said and added that they could take vaccine 24x7 at government hospitals, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

They could also take vaccine at primary health centres or the following private hospitals - KMCH Hospital, Kongunadu Hospital, Muthoos Hospital, PSG Hospital and Ganga Hospital, the release said and appealed to the women to make use of the opportunity.