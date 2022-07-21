Special vaccination camp to be held in the Nilgiris on Sunday

A special COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

The district administration stated that vaccinations will be carried out in 1,448 places across the district, while 60 mobile medical units will also be used during the camp. A total of 6,032 people, mostly health workers, will be on duty during the vaccination camp. Persons who need to get either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or people above the age of 18 who are eligible for a booster dose can get vaccinated at the camp, that will be open to people from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The district administration appealed to everyone above the age of 12 to get vaccinated, including people with disabilities. In the Nilgiris, around 5.72 lakh persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5.74 lakh people have been fully vaccinated so far. On Thursday, a special vaccination camp was organised at the district collectorate for members of the press and for government officials.