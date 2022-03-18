Special vaccination camp in Erode today

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people across the district during the special vaccination camps to be held at 423 centres on Saturday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held at government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and also in schools from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during which persons above 18 years can receive their first and second dose. A total of 1,692 health staff would be involved in vaccinating the people in which 66 mobile units would also be used to vaccinate people at their doorsteps.