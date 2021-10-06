Special vaccination camp held in Krishnagiri

A special COVID-19 vaccination camp was conducted here on Wednesday for the organised and unorganised workers registered with the welfare boards.

The camp, organised by the district administration in association with the Labour Department, was aimed at covering workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board.

There are over 66,000 workers registered with the two Labour Departments in the district. This includes 10,600 registered workers in Krishnagiri block.

Earlier, inaugurating the camp at the Integrated Child Development Services run anganwadi in Old Pet, District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said that around 500 workers would be covered on the day. Similar camps would be held in each block, he said.