Special vaccination camp for tribal settlements held

The Health Department along with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India on Tuesday organised a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for the residents of tribal settlements in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), near Udumalpet.

Health officials said that 100 residents of Kodanthur and Porupparu settlements were vaccinated during the special drive.

With around 4,000 residents living in 17 tribal settlements in ATR (Tiruppur district), around 767 residents have been vaccinated so far, including some residents who have received their second dose, according to the officials.

A statement from WWF-India said that the special camp was arranged to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and that awareness programmes on the importance of vaccinating against COVID-19 were held for the residents of the tribal settlements.