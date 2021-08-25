Special vaccination camp for teachers held

Salem

25 August 2021 21:26 IST

With teaching and non-teaching staff in schools are required to be fully vaccinated before resumption of offline classes for 9 to 12 from September 1, special camps were held at all the Urban and Rural Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district during which they received their shots here on Wednesday.

Since there is a significant drop in the daily COVID-19 cases, the State government had announced reopening of schools and asked both teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated. About 50% of the teaching staff were vaccinated before the Assembly elections in April and left outs were asked to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, special camps were held in all the PHCs in the city and in rural areas in which teaching and non-teaching staff received their shots. Officials at the Education Department said that instructions were given to all the schools asking the teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising