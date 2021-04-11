Special vaccination camp for industry workers

Coimbatore

11 April 2021 23:27 IST

The camp will continue at the Trade Fair Complex till April 15

Nearly 500 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 at a special camp held at Codissia Trade Fair Complex here on Sunday for MSME units.

B. Karthigaivasan, General Manager of District Industries Centre, which co-ordinated the camp, said totally 490 people from 75 MSMEs were vaccinated. These included unit owners, staff, and workers. The camp will continue at the Trade Fair Complex till Thursday (April 15) and can be extended, if needed. Apart from this, the DIC and Health Department plan to organise camps at Pollachi, SIEMA premises (April 14), SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi, and at individual industries. By April 26, a large number of MSMEs in the district will benefit with the special vaccination drive, he said.

Industries that need details of the camps can contact the DIC officials on 892553392, 93, 94,95 or 96, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Those coming for the camps should have the Aadhaar card and a photocopy of the Aadhaar and should be aged 45 or above.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association M.V. Ramesh Babu said two teams of doctors took part in the camp on Sunday. “We expect 700 to 800 people on Monday and one more team will join the camp. Several industries have said that they will send the employees in buses,” he said. The camp at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Facilities were made at the camp for those vaccinated to have refreshments and wait for 30 minutes after the vaccination. Nearly 30 industry associations took part in a meeting held here recently regarding the vaccination drive. Member units of these associations are sending their workers and employees, he said.