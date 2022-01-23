Special units to be formed for land acquisition

Coimbatore

23 January 2022 19:13 IST

The State government had decided to form five special land acquisition and management units, including one in Coimbatore.

According to an order dated January 13, 2022, the government decided to accept the proposal of the Director General of Highways Department and form five special land acquisition units at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Vellore. Each unit will be headed by a special District Revenue Officer and 18 field units to be headed by special tahsildars.

The aim is to expedite land acquisition works for construction of roads, flyovers, underpasses, high-level bridges, foot over bridges, grade separators, etc and upgrading existing roads. The Department is currently maintaining land records related to more than 61,000 km roads, including highways, major district roads, and other district roads spread across the State.

This is a move in the right direction, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause. Several infrastructure works are getting delayed because of land acquisition issues. Formation of the special units is expected to expedite the works, he said.