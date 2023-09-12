ADVERTISEMENT

Special unit formed to acquire land for Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

September 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The unit will focus only on the flyover project and has two special tahsildars. They are inspecting the lands marked for acquisition along either side of Avinashi Road.

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Totally, 4.6 acres will be acquired at nearly ₹310 crore for the 10.1 km flyover on Avinashi Road in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The district administration has formed a separate unit to acquire land for the Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city.

An official of the State Highways Department said the unit would focus only on the flyover project and had two special tahsildars. They were inspecting the lands marked for acquisition along either side of Avinashi Road. The actual acquisition was yet to take off. “Though there is no time frame, we expect the acquisition to be completed in three months,” said the official.

Totally, 4.6 acres will be acquired at nearly ₹310 crore for the 10.1 km flyover on Avinashi Road. The total cost of the flyover project is estimated to be ₹1,621 crore, including the amount for land acquisition. The project will have eight intermediate ramps and the acquisition is mainly for the ramps. “Almost 55% of the works are over. If land is acquired, the four-lane flyover will be constructed before mid-2024,” the official said.

Construction works have been expedited now. “There are three launchers and one more ground launcher will be added soon to speed up works,” the official said.

If land was acquired, construction of the ramps would pick momentum while works for the main carriageway would continue, he said.

