Coimbatore

Special trains to clear Onam rush

Staff ReporterAugust 10, 2022 19:59 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:59 IST

Southern Railways will operate special trains via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem to Kerala in view of the rush during the Onam festival.

Train 06037 will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m on September 11 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.10 a.m the next day. Similarly, Train 06038 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3 p.m. on September 12 to reach Kochuveli at 06.35 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Bangarapet, Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram, the department said in a press release.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
Salem
Kerala
Karnataka
railway
Tamil Nadu
Read more...