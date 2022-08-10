Special trains to clear Onam rush

Southern Railways will operate special trains via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem to Kerala in view of the rush during the Onam festival.

Train 06037 will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m on September 11 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.10 a.m the next day. Similarly, Train 06038 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3 p.m. on September 12 to reach Kochuveli at 06.35 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Bangarapet, Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram, the department said in a press release.