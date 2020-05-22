Coimbatore

Special trains operated to West Bengal, Odisha

Salem Division of Southern Railway operated two Shramik special trains for migrant workers to West Bengal and Odisha on Friday.

Railway officials said that the first train was bound for Malda Town in West Bengal, which left at around 6 p.m. The second train was bound for Bhadrak in Odisha and it left at around 11 p.m. Both trains ferried 1,600 passengers each.

With West Bengal and Odisha are affected by Super Cyclone Amphan, precautions will be taken while operating the trains, officials said.

Due to increase in demand, all special trains will accommodate 1,600 passengers henceforth, according to the railway officials.

With two weeks passed since the operation of first Shramik special train from Coimbatore Junction, 23 special trains have been operated as on Friday.

The trains were operated to eight States namely Bihar (9), Uttar Pradesh (4), Odisha (4), Jharkhand (2) and one each for Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

