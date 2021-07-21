Special trains from Yesvantpur to Kochuveli and Puducherry

Fully reserved special trains would be operated from Yesvantpur to Kochuveli and Puducherry, a release from the Salem Railway division said.

According to a press release, Train no.07385 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli weekly AC special train will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.20 p.m on Thursdays from July 22 and would reach Kochuveli at 6.50 a.m. the next day. Train no.07386 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur weekly AC special train will depart from Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m on Fridays from July 23 and would reach Yesvantpur at 4.30 p.m the next day.

The train would be composed of one AC first class, one AC 2-tier and 12 AC 3-tier coaches.

The train would stop at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur and Kollam, a release said.

Train no.07393 Yesvantpur – Puducherry weekly special train will depart from Yesvantpur at 20.45 p.m on Fridays (starting July 23) and would reach Puducherry at 7.15 a.m the next day.

Train no.07394 Puducherry – Yesvantpur weekly special train will depart from Puducherry at 22.30 p.m on Saturdays (starting July 24) and would reach Yesvantpur at 8.10 a.m the next day.

The train would be composed of one AC first class-cum-AC 2-tier, two AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class and two general second class coaches.

The train would stop at Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Chinna Salem, Vriddhachalam and Villupuram, a release said.