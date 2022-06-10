Coimbatore

Special trains for exam

The Southern Railway has announced special trains will be operated between Tirupati-Salem to facilitate candidates appearing for examinations conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. The train reaches Salem via Chittoor, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Train no.07675 Tirupati-Salem Junction MEMU special train will leave Tirupati at 6.45 a.m. on June 11 (Saturday) and will reach Salem at 12 p.m. on the same day.

Train no.07676 Salem Junction-Tirupati MEMU special train will leave Salem at 12.30 p.m. on June 11 and will reach Tirupati at 6 p.m. the same day.

Train no. 07441 Tirupati-Salem MEMU special train will leave Tirupati at 7.30 p.m. on June 12 (Sunday) and will reach Salem at 1.30 a.m. on June 13.

Train no. 07442 Salem-Tirupati MEMU special train will leave Salem at 3.30 a.m. on June 13 (Monday) and will reach Tirupati at 8.55 a.m. on the same day.


