Special trains between Yesvantpur and Kochuveli

The tri-weekly Garib Rath fully reserved special trains will be operated between Yesvantpur and Kochuveli through Salem and Coimbatore.

A release from the Salem Railway division said that Train No.07395 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli special train will leave Yesvantpur at 8.45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 29 until further advice and reach Kochuveli at 1.10 p.m. the next day. Likewise, Train No. 7396 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur special train will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays from July 30 until further advice and reach Yesvantpur at 9.30 a.m. the next day. The train will have nine AC 3-tier coaches. The train will stop at Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam.

Train No.07395 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli special train will arrive on Wednesdays, Fridays and Mondays in Salem at 1.10 a.m. and depart at 01.12 a.m. Train No.07396 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur special train will arrive on Thursdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays at Coimbatore at 1.32 a.m. and depart at 1.35 a.m., the release added.