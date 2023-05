Special trains between Erode and Rangapara North in Assam

May 17, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

To clear the extra rush of passengers, special trains will be operated between Erode and Rangapara North in Assam as given below.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06073 Erode Junction – Rangapara North Special Train will leave Erode Junction at 2.30 a.m. on May 24 and 31 (Wednesdays) to reach Rangapara North at 10 a.m. on Fridays. Likewise, Train No.06074 Rangapara North – Erode Junction Special Train will leave Rangapara North at 5.15 a.m. on May 27 and June 3 (Saturdays) to reach Erode Junction at 1.15 p.m. on Mondays.

Composition of coaches were, AC First Class-cum-AC 2-tier – 2, AC 2-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 14, General Second Class – 4 and luggage-cum-brake van – 2 Coaches. The train will stop at Salem Junction, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Mathabhanga, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Tangla, Udalguri and New Misamari.

Train No.06073 Erode Junction – Rangapara North Special Train will arrive in Salem on Wednesdays at 3.30 a.m. and Train No.06074 Rangapara North – Erode Junction Special Train will arrive on Mondays at 11.57 a.m., the release added.

