Special trains between Ernakulam and Barauni for Holi festival

The railways will be operating five pairs of weekly super fast special trains between Ernakulam Junction in Kerala and Barauni in Bihar in view of Holi festival.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06522 Ernakulam Junction – Barauni Weekly Super Fast Special Train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11.30 p.m. on March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 (Fridays) to reach Barauni at 11 p.m. on Sundays. Likewise, Train No.06521 Barauni – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Super Fast Special Train will leave Barauni at 4.30 p.m. on March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5 (Tuesdays) to reach Ernakulam Junction at 2.30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The compositions: are AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class and luggage-cum-brake van coaches. Train No. 06522 Ernakulam Junction – Barauni Weekly Super Fast Special Train on Saturdays will arrive at Coimbatore at 4.12 a.m., Tiruppur – 5.03 a.m., Erode - 5.55 a.m. and Salem - 6.52 a.m.

Train No.06521 Barauni – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Super Fast Special Train on Thursdays will arrive at Salem – 7.52 a.m., Erode – 8.50 a.m., Tiruppur – 9.43 a.m. and Coimbatore – 10.42 a.m. The trains will halt for two to three minutes in each station in the division, the release added.