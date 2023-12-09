HamberMenu
Special trains between Coimbatore and Varanasi on December 19 and 25

December 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced operation of special trains between Coimbatore and Varanasi on December 19 and 25, in view of ‘Kasi Tamil Sangamam’.

The Coimbatore – Varanasi special train (No.06105) will depart at 4.30 a.m. on December 19, and reach Varanasi at 4.30 a.m. on December 21.

In the return direction, train (No.06106) will depart at 11.20 p.m. on December 24, and reach Coimbatore at 2.30 a.m. on December 27, a press release said.

On December 25, the Coimbatore-Varanasi special train (No.06111) will leave at 04.30 a.m. and reach Varanasi at 4.30 a.m. on December 27.

In the return direction, train (No.06112) will leave Varanasi at 11.20 p.m. on December 30 and reach Coimbatore at 2.30 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

The train will have stoppages in both directions at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, and Manikpur, a press release said.

