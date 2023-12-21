ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains between Coimbatore and Pollachi

December 21, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Train number 06420 will depart Pollachi Junction at 7.25 a.m. on December 25 and will reach Coimbatore Junction at 8.40 a.m. and this will run as a daily unreserved special train.

In the return direction, train number 06419 will depart Coimbatore Junction at 18.40 hours and will reach Pollachi at 20.00 hours. The train will have stoppages at Kindathukkadavu and Podanur junction. Train number 06421 Coimbatore - Pollachi daily special unreserved express train will depart Coimbatore at 15.00 hours and will reach Pollachi at 16.05 hours.

Similarly, one-way special train will be operated in the Pollachi - Coimbatore Junction sector and will depart Pollachi at 16.35 hours and reach Coimbatore Junction at 17.50 hours on December 24.

Train number 06422 Pollachi Junction - Coimbatore Junction unreserved daily express train express will depart Pollachi at 20.55 hours on December 24 and will reach Coimbatore Junction at 22.15 hours. Train Number 06421 Coimbatore - Pollachi unreserved daily express will leave Coimbatore at 5.20 a.m. and will reach Pollachi at 6.25 a.m.

NMR cancelled

Due to land slips between Kallar - Hillgrove railway stations, Southern Railway - Salem Division has announced the cancellation of Nilgiri Mountain Railway train between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and vice versa on December 22 as well.

