Special trains between Chennai and Coimbatore

Salem

10 January 2021 00:10 IST

The Southern Railway has announced a fully reserved festival special train between Chennai Central and Coimbatore.

According to a release, Train no.06089 Chennai Central – Coimbatore super fast festival special train will leave Chennai Central at 11.30 p.m on January 13 and reach Coimbatore at 8 a.m the next day.

In the return direction, Train no.06090 will depart from Coimbatore at 8 p.m on January 17 and reach Chennai Central at 04.30 a.m the next day.

The train is composed of one AC first class-cum-AC 2-tier, three AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The reservation would begin at 8 a.m. on January 10, a release said.