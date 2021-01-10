Coimbatore

Special trains between Chennai and Coimbatore

The Southern Railway has announced a fully reserved festival special train between Chennai Central and Coimbatore.

According to a release, Train no.06089 Chennai Central – Coimbatore super fast festival special train will leave Chennai Central at 11.30 p.m on January 13 and reach Coimbatore at 8 a.m the next day.

In the return direction, Train no.06090 will depart from Coimbatore at 8 p.m on January 17 and reach Chennai Central at 04.30 a.m the next day.

The train is composed of one AC first class-cum-AC 2-tier, three AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The reservation would begin at 8 a.m. on January 10, a release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 12:10:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-trains-between-chennai-and-coimbatore/article33539868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY