Special trains between Bengaluru and Nagercoil

30 January 2021 00:02 IST

The Southern Railway has announced fully reserved special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Nagercoil here.

According to a release, Train no.07235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil daily special train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 5 p.m. every day from January 31 and it willd reach Nagercoil at 8.20 a.m the next day. Train no.07236 Nagercoil – KSR Bengaluru daily special train will depart from Nagercoil at 7.10 p.m. every day from February 1 and it will reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m the next day.

The train is composed of one AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The train will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur. Train no.07235 will stop at Rasipuram as well, the release adds.