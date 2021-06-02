Coimbatore

Special trains announced

Salem Division of the Southern Railway announced fully-reserved special train services between Coimbatore and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur – Coimbatore super fast festival special train will leave Jabalpur at 11.30 a.m. on June 5 to reach Coimbatore Junction at 4 a.m. on the third day. Train No. 02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur super fast festival special train will leave Coimbatore Junction at 5.10 p.m. on June 7 to reach Jabalpur at 8.25 a.m. on the third day, a press release said. Advance reservations for Train No. 02197 will commence at 8 a.m. on June 3.


