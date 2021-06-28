Special training for medical staff to treat children

Special training for doctors and nurses to treat children in the event of a third wave is slated to begin in the district, according to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The Collector said 100 beds were being set up for children, and special training was being proposed for the medical staff.

All the 14 upgraded primary health centres that were 30 bedded would be repurposed for COVID-19 care. As of date, 10 PHCs with 30 beds each were ready for use adding up another 300 beds, Mr. Reddy said.

As for the oxygen sufficiency, the district had 810 Peri oxygen cylinders also known as the D-type oxygen cylinders, the Collector said.

In addition, Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plant that generated oxygen on site had been set up at the government medical college hospital in Krishnagiri and the government hospital in Hosur, jointly under the aegis of the NHAI and the DRDO.

Through Corporate Social Responsibility of the private sector, the Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plants were being set up at the government hospitals in Pochampalli, Uthangarai, and Denkanikottai.

A plant had already come into operation at the upgraded primary health centre in Jegadevi.

There were 1,230 beds in government hospitals, of which 757 beds were fully oxygen supported dedicated for COVID-19 care.

In addition, 922 beds were available in private facilities, Mr. Reddy said.