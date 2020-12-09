Coimbatore

Special train via Pollachi from Dec. 23

Southern Railway on Wednesday announced that a special train no. 06343/06344 between Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai via Pollachi will be operated from December 23. The stoppages for this daily train service will be at Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Dindigul Junctions before reaching Madurai, the release said.

