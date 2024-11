Special train to be operated from Coimbatore to Barauni in Bihar on November 20

A special train will be operated from Coimbatore Junction to Barauni Junction in Bihar to cater to the extra rush of traffic.

Train No.03358 Coimbatore – Barauni Special Train will leave Coimbatore Junction at 00.50 hrs on November 20 (Wednesday) to reach Barauni Junction at 06.00 hrs on November 22 (Friday). Coach composition would be sleeper class – 11, general second class – 07 and luggage-cum-brake van – 1.

The train would stop at Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Pradhankhunta, Barakar, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha and Kiul.

