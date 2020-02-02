Special train services to Palani from today

In a bid to clear rush ahead of annual Thai Poosam festival, Salem Division of Southern Railway announced special train services from Coimbatore to Palani starting from Sunday, February 2.

The special trains will be operated till February 12, a press release said. The train will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 9.45 a.m. and will reach Palani at 12.45 p.m. Similarly, the train will leave from Palani at 1.45 p.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 4.45 p.m.

Stoppages for these train services between Coimbatore and Palani Junctions will be at Podanur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Gomangalam, Udumalpet, Maivadi Road, Madathukulam and Pushpattur Junctions.