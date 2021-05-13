Coimbatore

Special train services cancelled

The Salem division of Southern Railway has temporarily cancelled the services of special train between Mysore and Kochuveli. According to a release, the services of Train no.06315 Mysore – Kochuveli via Salem and Coimbatore daily special train has been temporarily cancelled from May 16 to June 1. Train no.06316 Kochuveli – Mysore daily special train has been cancelled from May 15 to May 31.

