The Salem division of Southern Railway has temporarily cancelled the services of special train between Mysore and Kochuveli. According to a release, the services of Train no.06315 Mysore – Kochuveli via Salem and Coimbatore daily special train has been temporarily cancelled from May 16 to June 1. Train no.06316 Kochuveli – Mysore daily special train has been cancelled from May 15 to May 31.
Special train services cancelled
Staff Reporter?
SALEM,
May 13, 2021 22:50 IST
