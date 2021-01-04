Special train service between Erode and Chennai Central

A fully reserved daily super fast special train service will be operated between Erode and Chennai Central from January 10.
A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.02650 Erode – Chennai Central daily super fast special train will leave Erode at 9 p.m. and reach Chennai Central at 3.45 a.m. next day. Train No.02649 Chennai Central – Erode daily super fast special train will leave Chennai Central at 10.40 p.m. from January 11 and reach Erode at 5.50 a.m. next day.
The trains will stop at Sankari Durg, Salem, Bommidi, Morappur, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Perambur. While Erode – Chennai Central train will also stop at Samalpatti, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyattam and Walajah Road, the Chennai Central – Erode train will not stop at these five stations.
Composition of coaches are AC First Class-cum-AC 2 tier – 1, AC 2-tier – 2, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 13, General Second Class – 3 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches. Reservation for the above trains began on Sunday.
