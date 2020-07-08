Special train operated for migrant workers

Tiruppur

08 July 2020 22:40 IST

Nearly after a month’s gap, Salem Division of Southern Railway operated a Shramik Special Train from Tiruppur Junction for migrant workers on Wednesday.

The train was bound for Howrah, West Bengal and left the junction at around 3 p.m., said railway officials. Migrant workers from 15 districts including Salem, Erode and Krishnagiri in the western region and Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Madurai from the southern region arrived at Tiruppur Railway Station to board the train.

The respective administrations of 15 districts arranged buses for the workers to reach the Tiruppur Junction, a Revenue Department official said. Based on the consent given to return to their respective hometowns, the workers were chosen for the Shramik train on Wednesday. All the workers were provided with food packets, water bottles and soaps by the respective district administrations prior to boarding the train, the official noted. The passengers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the railway station.

Railway officials said that nearly 1,150 passengers boarded the train at Tiruppur Junction. Out of this, 259 workers were from Tiruppur district. All these workers were from the States of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Around 300 workers also boarded the train at Chennai, according to the officials.

This is the 34th Shramik special train operated from Tiruppur Junction. Around 52,000 migrant workers from Tiruppur district were sent in Shramik special trains from Tiruppur Junction which started on May 10.

The 33rd special train was operated on June 11. The trains have ferried workers to their respective hometowns in six States namely Bihar (17), Odisha (7), Uttar Pradesh (3), West Bengal (3), Jharkhand (2) and Assam (2).