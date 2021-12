Special train from Patna to Erode junction

Erode

11 December 2021 22:05 IST

A fully reserved one way special train will be operated from Patna Junction to Erode Junction on December 13.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.03358 Patna Junction – Erode Junction special train will leave Patna Junction at 2 p.m. and reach Erode Junction at 8.40 a.m. on December 15.

Composition of coaches was AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 4, Sleeper Class – 12, General Second Class – 4 and luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches. The train will have stoppages at Patna Saheb, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokameh, Kiul, Jhajha Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol Main, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore, Hijli, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem.

