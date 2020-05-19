Special train from Erode to U.P. soon

Work is on to finalise the schedule for a Shramik special train to ferry over 900 migrant workers from Erode to Uttar Pradesh.

People from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and other States work in Sipcot, Perundurai, and textile processing units, lorry offices, agriculture and few other sectors in the district. As many as 18,000 workers submitted applications to the district administration last month seeking permission to return home.

The numbers dropped to less than 8,000 after most of the industries started functioning last week.

Officials said that the administration has prepared a list of workers who will be sent in the first batch to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and a request has been placed before the State Government.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, 150 migrant workers from Siruvalur and Kadathur areas were sent to their native villages in five buses, while another 90 workers were sent in buses to Salem from where they boarded train to their hometowns in Rajasthan.

All the workers were screened for fever.