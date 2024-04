April 13, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

A one-way special train will be operated from Erode to Udhna in Surat, Gujarat, on April 15. A release from the Salem Railway Division said train number 06099 will leave Erode at 4.15 a.m. and reach Udhna at 4.45 p.m. the next day. The train will stop at Salem, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Raichur, Wadi, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon and Nandurbar. The train will have 20 sleeper classes and two luggage-cum-brake vans, the release added.