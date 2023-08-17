ADVERTISEMENT

Special train from Erode and Howrah

August 17, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To cater to the extra rush of traffic, a one-way special train will be operated from Erode to Howrah on August 19. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.06005 Erode – Howrah Special Train will leave Erode at 5.30 a.m. to reach Howrah at 8.30 p.m., the next day. The train will have stoppages at Salem, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata Nagar, Kharagpur and Santragachi.  

 Composition of coaches, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 3, General Second Class – 14 and luggage-cum-brake van – 2 Coaches. Advance reservations for the above mentioned special train are open, the release added. 

