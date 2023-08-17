HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special train from Erode and Howrah

August 17, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To cater to the extra rush of traffic, a one-way special train will be operated from Erode to Howrah on August 19. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.06005 Erode – Howrah Special Train will leave Erode at 5.30 a.m. to reach Howrah at 8.30 p.m., the next day. The train will have stoppages at Salem, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tata Nagar, Kharagpur and Santragachi.  

 Composition of coaches, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 3, General Second Class – 14 and luggage-cum-brake van – 2 Coaches. Advance reservations for the above mentioned special train are open, the release added. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.