Special train between Coimbatore and Erode to stop at Singanallur

The daily unreserved express special trains between Erode and Coimbatore will stop at Singanallur railway station from May 21.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that train no. 06800 Coimbatore Junction – Erode Junction train will reach Singanallur railway station at 6.56 p.m. and leave the station at 6.57 p.m.

Likewise, train no. 06801 Erode Junction – Coimbatore Junction train will reach Singanallur railway station at 8.56 a.m. and leave the station at 8.57 a.m., the release added.