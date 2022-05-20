Coimbatore

Special train between Coimbatore and Erode to stop at Singanallur

The daily unreserved express special trains between Erode and Coimbatore will stop at Singanallur railway station from May 21.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that train no. 06800 Coimbatore Junction – Erode Junction train will reach Singanallur railway station at 6.56 p.m. and leave the station at 6.57 p.m.

Likewise, train no. 06801 Erode Junction – Coimbatore Junction train will reach Singanallur railway station at 8.56 a.m. and leave the station at 8.57 a.m., the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2022 6:54:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-train-between-coimbatore-and-erode-to-stop-at-singanallur/article65439577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY