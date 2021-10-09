Coimbatore

Special train between Chennai and Mangaluru

A fully reserved special train will be operated between Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central, a release from Salem Railway Division said.

According to a release, train no. 06159 Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central daily special train will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11.35 p.m every day from October 17and it would arrive at Mangalurue Central at 10.15 p.m the next day.

Train no. 06160 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore train will depart at 6.45 a.m. every day from October 19 and it would reach Chennai Egmore at 3.35 a.m. the next day.

The trains are composed of three AC 3-tier, eight sleeper class, two second class chair car, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.


