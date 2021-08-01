Special teams to enforce new lockdown

COIMBATORE

01 August 2021 23:54 IST

Following the new restrictions placed by the Collector to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the Coimbatore Corporation had tasked its zonal and enforcement teams to ensure that people abided by the new measures.

The Collector had on July 31 ordered that starting August 2 there will be a set of restrictions including timings of shops selling items other than essentials - milk, vegetables and medicines.

In keeping with the restrictions, the Corporation’s teams would be in all the commercial areas to ensure that the shops closed down by 5 p.m. They would also ensure that people adhered to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The teams would also be in markets and in restricted areas on Sundays to ensure that there was no violation.