Coimbatore

Special teams to enforce new lockdown

Following the new restrictions placed by the Collector to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the Coimbatore Corporation had tasked its zonal and enforcement teams to ensure that people abided by the new measures.

The Collector had on July 31 ordered that starting August 2 there will be a set of restrictions including timings of shops selling items other than essentials - milk, vegetables and medicines.

In keeping with the restrictions, the Corporation’s teams would be in all the commercial areas to ensure that the shops closed down by 5 p.m. They would also ensure that people adhered to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The teams would also be in markets and in restricted areas on Sundays to ensure that there was no violation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 11:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-teams-to-enforce-new-lockdown/article35671825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY