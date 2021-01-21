Special teams sent to Kerala to solve carjacking

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Rural Police have sent special teams to Kerala to nab the persons involved in a carjacking near Madukkarai on Coimbatore – Palakkad Road on January 11.

The police have also sought the assistance of Kerala police to nab the four men who took away the car travelled by K. Mohammad Musthafa (34) of Mannarkad in Palakkad district and his friend Sharjah Hussain.

The police suspect that the men could have targeted money possibly carried by the two men as the car was found abandoned in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday.

As per the statement given by the two men, they collected a carton containing cash from a person Kumar from Oppanakara Street on the instructions of Nassar, a native of Mannarkad, on January 11.

While heading to Kerala, four men waylaid the car at Marappalam near Madukkarai and took away the car along with the carton after forcibly ousting them, they told the police. The men claimed ignorance of the amount of money in the carton, said the police.

“We are yet to ascertain whether the money contained in the carton was for hawala transactions. The real motive of the carjacking will be known after the arrest of the accused,” said Madukkarai inspector D. Murugesan.

Musthafa and Hussain had told the police that the car headed to Kerala after the four men ousted them.

Special teams formed by Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Perur) Srinivasulu will also examine visuals from several surveillance cameras in some districts in Kerala to trace the accused.