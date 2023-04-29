HamberMenu
Special teams of Coimbatore city police nab four involved in murder case

April 29, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four wanted rowdy elements Suji Mohan, Praveen, Prasanth and Amarnath have been secured by the special teams of the Coimbatore City Police after a hot chase from a place 30 km from Bengaluru.

Gang war has been affecting the law and order in Coimbatore City Police limits after one Sathyapandi was shot dead and another person Gokul was hacked to death near the court premises recently. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan had constituted special police teams that embarked on an anti-rowdy drive.

The teams arrested Kamarajapuram Gowtham in connection with a murder and a few rowdies surrendered before the courts. However, social media groups titled ‘Praga Brothers’, ‘Rathinapuri Bloods’ and ‘Thellavari’ remained active.

Following this, the special teams on a tip-off reached an apartment, 30 km from Bengaluru, and found that Suji Mohan wanted in connection with Kurangu Sriram murder was walking along the road. The police chased him and nabbed him and based on his confession the other three were secured.

