Special teams formed to trace four-member gang wanted for dacoity in Coimbatore

February 12, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three special teams formed by the Coimbatore City Police are on the lookout for four men in connection with an alleged dacoity reported in a house at Vilankurichi on Thursday night.

The police said that the gang struck at the house at NRI Garden and decamped with mobile phones, silver articles, wrist watches and ₹ 40,000 by holding a youth at knife point.

As per the complaint lodged by L. Jishnu (21), a native of Mettupalayam, he has been residing at his aunt’s house at NRI Garden and doing his post-graduation in a private college in the city.

According to the complainant, his aunt went to a temple at 5.45 p.m. As Mr. Jishnu was working from home, four men barged into the house. They took away the cash and valuables by holding Mr. Jishnu at knife point. They left the house after tying him up. His aunt returned from the temple at 8.45 p.m. and alerted others about the incident, said the complaint.

The Peelamedu police registered a case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) read with 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The forensic team collected two suspected fingerprints from the house.

