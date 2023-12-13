Special teams formed to rescue Salem youths kidnapped for ransom

December 13, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Salem

The police have formed two special teams to rescue two youths who were allegedly kidnapped for ransom by an unidentified gang near Mathikonpalayam in Dharmapuri on Tuesday evening. The police said that K. Manohar Singh (40), a resident of Mettur in Salem, lodged a complaint stating that his nephew S. Vinoth Singh (22), a resident of Shevapet in Salem, and his friend Pukkuraj of the same area were kidnapped by a gang when they were on their way to Bengaluru in a car. The gang had called Mr. Manohar and demanded ₹ 30 lakh to release the two. The police have registered a case under Sections 147 and 364(A) of the Indian Penal Code, and formed special teams to rescue the youth and nab the culprits.

Police handover 114 lost/stolen mobile phones to owners in Namakkal

The Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, handed over 114 lost/stolen mobile phones, worth ₹ 17.10 lakh, to the owners. Mr. Rajesh Kannan said that earlier in August, 104 mobiles worth ₹ 15.60 lakh were handed over to owners by the Cyber Crime police.

Man murdered in Salem

A 22-year-old man who has more than 10 cases registered against him was murdered by his accomplice in Salem on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as N. Parasuram, a resident of Valluvar Nagar in Annathanapatti. On Wednesday evening, a quarrel erupted between Parasuram and his accomplice, M. Chinnathambi (40), a resident of Johnsonpet. Chinnathambi stabbed Parasuram with a knife and he died on the spot. The Hasthampatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and arrested Chinnathambi.

Man stabs doctor at his clinic in Salem

A 52-year-old psychiatrist sustained injuries after one of his patients stabbed him at his clinic in Salem on Tuesday. Baskar, a resident of Ramakrishna Road, runs a clinic at Pallapatti. On Tuesday, S. Gautham (29), a resident of Puduchampalli near Mettur, who was undergoing treatment for depression, came to the clinic and stabbed the doctor with a knife. Dr. Baskar sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. The Pallapatti police have arrested the accused.

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem reduces

Water level in Mettur Dam stood at 69.22 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet, on Wednesday. The storage level stood at 32.03 tmcft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmcft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 2,360 cusecs from the Tuesday’s inflow of 2,823 cusecs.

Dharmapuri police arrest man, recover 80 sovereigns of jewellery

A 47-year-old man hailing from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with three burglaries in Dharmapuri and Salem districts. The accused, P. Rayapadi Venkaiah, had broke into the house of Sivaramakrishnan at Bharathipuram in Dharmapuri, on November 4, and decamped with 58 sovereigns of jewellery. On November 18, he allegedly stole 12 sovereigns from a house within Athiyamankottai police limits. Special teams formed by the Dharmapuri district police nabbed the accused on Wednesday. During inquiry, it was found that the man had also stolen 14 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Suramangalam in Salem city. The police recovered a total of 80 sovereigns of jewellery and remanded the accused in prison.