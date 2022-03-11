Special teams formed to nab gang that kidnapped man for ransom in Coimbatore
The man was released after his wife paid the gang ₹ 35 lakh
The Coimbatore District Police have launched a probe into the alleged kidnapping of a man for ransom by a gang at Perur here. The man was released after his wife paid the gang ₹ 35 lakh
According to the police, G. Saravanan (46) of Theethipalayam near Perur runs a private religious ashram at Thalavadi in Erode district. On March 8, a five-member gang, pretending to be police personnel, allegedly abducted him during his morning walk. The gang contacted Mr. Saravanan's wife Bakkiyalakshmi and demanded a ransom of ₹ 1 crore, the police said.
However, she had told them that she had only ₹ 35 lakh. The gang asked her to reach the bus terminus at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district in the evening. Suspecting that she was being tracked by the local police, the gang allegedly asked Ms. Bakkiyalakshmi to hand over the cash at an empty plot near Manal Medu, to which she obliged. After accepting the money, the gang sent Mr. Saravanan home in a taxi on March 9 evening, the police said.
Based on his complaint, the Perur police registered a case and formed two special teams. They reached Tiruchengode on Friday to trace the accused and further investigations are on.
