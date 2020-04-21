Special teams formed to monitor illegal sale of liquor

Tiruppur City Police have formed a special team in each of the police stations here to monitor illegal sale of liquor.

According to police sources, the special teams each will have six police personnel led by a Sub-Inspector. All police stations will ensure no cases of illicit distilled arrack, no illegal sales of liquor and no break-ins into Tasmac outlets in the night.

Two arrests were made on charges of illegal liquor salesin a span of five days. On April 15, the police arrested K. Nagendran and seized 277 bottles from him. On April 20, police arrested D. Muthukumar , D. John, R. Selvakrishnan and S. Dhanapal on charges of illegally selling liquor in Susaiyapuram. A total of 51 litres of liquor, cash ₹ 1,200 and a four-wheeler were seized from the four accused. All the accused in both these cases were booked under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and were remanded in judicial custody.

While the involvement of supervisors and salespersons of a few Tasmac outlets are suspected in the above two cases, no documentary evidence is available to establish their complicity yet and further investigations are on in this regard, according to the police sources.

Owners absconding

Two more accused in the April 20 case, who allegedly sold liquor bottles to the four accused, have fled, Tiruppur North police said on Tuesday. The two accused, Murali and Palani, were natives of Madurai and owners of two Tasmac outlets in Tiruppur city. The accused might have escaped using two-wheelers and avoided police check posts amid the lockdown, according to preliminary investigations. Efforts are on to trace them, police said.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

Meanwhile, the Salem district forest department have intensified patrolling in its limits to prevent illicit distillation of liquor.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said that patrolling have been increased in ranges were illicit distillation has been reported. “Illicit distillation points have been mainly found in Kalarayan and Attur ranges. This is being supplied to nearby towns and tipplers even from Salem urban areas. The fermented wash and other ingredients stocked by miscreants are destroyed by Forest personnel”, he said.

He said that three teams have been posted in these areas for night patrolling to prevent illicit distillation. Also, all forest check posts have been provided with CCTV cameras.

Mr. Periasamy said that forest department personnel are also using drones in Vazhapadi and Kalvarayan ranges to prevent illicit distillation.

Mr. Periasamy said that they have also introduced afternoon patrolling in its limits to check trespassing. “Fire line has been created for about 102 km. We noticed that miscreants trespass into forest areas in the afternoon to cook meat. Separate teams have also been deployed to prevent poaching”, he said.